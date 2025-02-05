Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in REC Limited.

REC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Head- Vendor Vertical for leading vendors under PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. REC Limited is a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise and a well acclaimed Non-Banking Financial Company endowed with ‘Infrastructure Finance’ Company status. The company has a pan India presence and is one of the major players in providing financial assistance to all segments in the power sector including Generation, Transmission & Distribution and we are now foraying into infrastructure

finance segment in addition to our conventional business. REC is also the nodal agency for implementation of several programmes of the Government of India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Head- Vendor Vertical

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration :

INR 2,00,000/- per month (all inclusive, subject to deduction of TDS or any taxes) + TA/DA for out of station official tours

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Educational Qualification :

MBA/ PGP/ PGDM from a reputed and recognized University/Institution (preferably from IIM).

Desirable: B. E./ B. TECH. OR equivalent.

Experience :

15 years overall experience with 5 years’ experience in handling 1000 plus vendors/ retailers in FMCG

Role & Responsibilities : To lead the vendors across the country who are enlisted under the PM

Surya Ghar programme

How to apply :

Candidates may forward their applications in the enclosed format with evidence of proof of qualification, experience and details of last drawn pay including level/grade and/or CTC as applicable (duly self-attested) with recent colour passport photograph to hrdivision@recindia.com with the subject line “Application for the post of Head- Vendor Vertical” on or before 14.02.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here