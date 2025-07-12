Applications are invited for recruitment of 28 vacant positions or career in RBI in 2025.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Officers and Managers in 2025.

Name of post : Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Law from any University / College/ Institution recognized by UGC and the Bar Council of India. Minimum 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years.

For SC/ST and PwBD candidate minimum required marks shall be 45% in Bachelor’s degree in Law in the aggregate of all semesters/years, against vacancies reserved for such candidates.

Experience :

Essential:

1. Enrolled with the Bar Council as an Advocate.

2. At least two years’ experience altogether after being enrolled:

(i) As an Advocate or

(ii) As a Law Officer in the Legal Department of a large bank/ financial institution/ statutory corporation/ company/ State/ Central Government post enrolment with the Bar Council or

(iii) As a full-time teacher in a Law College / University, teaching law.

Name of post : Manager (Technical-Civil) in Grade ‘B’

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : A Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent qualification with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST, if vacancies are reserved for them) or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years. Aggregate Grade Point or percentage of marks where awarded would mean aggregate over the entire duration of the course.

Experience : At least 3 years’ experience in relevant field after graduation (in a position of independent responsibility) in a public/private limited organization, including Hospitals /Banks/ Financial Institutions /Planning/Designing/Construction/Large Office Buildings/ Multistoried Buildings/ Housing Companies / residential campus based educational institutions and having experience in preparation and evaluation of tender.

Name of post : Manager (Technical-Electrical) in Grade ‘B’

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : A Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST, if vacancies are reserved for them) or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/ years. Aggregate Grade Point or percentage of marks where awarded would mean aggregate over the entire duration of the course.

Experience : At least 3 years’ experience after graduation in relevant field (in a position of independent responsibility) in a public/private limited organization, including Hospitals/ Banks/ Financial Institutions/ residential campus based educational institutions in planning/ designing/ execution of internal and external electrical installation work, large central air conditioning plant, lift, communication systems and other associated services involved in large, multi-storey building projects including preparation, scrutiny and evaluation of tenders.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

(i) Second Class Master’s Degree in Hindi/ Hindi Translation with English as a subject at the bachelor’s degree level;

OR

(ii) Second Class Master’s Degree in English with Hindi as a subject at the bachelor’s degree level along with Post graduation diploma in translation;

OR

(iii) Second Class Master’s Degree in Sanskrit / Economics / Commerce with English and Hindi as subjects at the bachelor’s degree level along with Post graduation diploma in translation. (In lieu of a subject of Hindi at bachelor’s degree level, one may have recognized Hindi qualification equivalent to a bachelor’s degree);

OR

(iv) Master’s Degree in both English and Hindi/ Hindi Translation, of which one must be Second Class.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : The candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of ten years (five years in case of PwBD candidates) of Commissioned Service in the regular Army/Navy/Air Force holding a valid Ex-Serviceman Identity Card.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply only online using the website www.rbi.org.in

Last date for submission of applications is July 31, 2025 (till 6:00 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here