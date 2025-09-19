Applications are invited for recruitment of 190 vacant positions or career in Punjab & Sind Bank in 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Credit Manager and Agriculture Manager in 2025.

Name of post : Credit Manager

No. of posts : 130

Qualification :

Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate of all semesters / years. (55%

for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD).

OR

Professional qualification like CA/CMA/CFA/MBA (Finance) from a recognized University / Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies

Experience : Minimum three years of post-qualification experience as Branch manager / credit appraisal or Processing in Scheduled commercial bank.

Name of post : Agriculture Manager

No. of posts : 60

Qualification : A Bachelor’s Degree (Graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agriculture Engineering/ Pisciculture from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or (any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate of all semesters / years. (55% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD) .

Experience : Minimum three years of post-qualification experience (in the relevant field) as an officer in any Scheduled commercial bank.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/

Last Date of online application (including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates & Payment of Application Fees/ Intimation Charges (online)) : 10.10.2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/ PWD : Rs. 100 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges

General, EWS & OBC : Rs. 850 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here