Applications are invited for recruitment of over 1500 vacant posts or career in POWERGRID in 2025.

POWERGRID is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 1543 technical personnel purely on a temporary & contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Field Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 532

Qualification & Experience : Full time B.E /B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks. Should have one-year post qualification experience of Design/Engineering/ Construction/ Testing & commissioning, etc. in Rural Electrification (RE)/ Distribution Management System (DMS)/ Sub Transmission (ST)/ Transmission Lines (TLs)/ Sub-Stations (S/S), etc. Experience in PSU /Listed company particularly in power sector is preferable.

Name of post : Field Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 198

Qualification & Experience : Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks. Should have one-year post qualification experience of Design/Engineering/ Construction/ Testing & commissioning etc. in rural electrification (RE)/ Distribution Management System (DMS)/ Sub Transmission (ST)/ transmission lines (TLs)/ substations (S/S), etc. Experience in PSU /Listed company particularly in power sector is preferable.

Name of post : Field Supervisor (Electrical)

No. of posts : 535

Qualification & Experience : Full Time Diploma in Electrical or equivalent discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed. Should have one-year post qualification experience of Construction/ Testing & commissioning/ Electrical works, etc. in rural electrification (RE)/ Distribution Management System (DMS)/ Sub Transmission (ST)/ transmission lines (TLs)/ sub-stations (S/S), etc. Experience in PSU /Listed company particularly in power sector is preferable.

Name of post : Field Supervisor (Civil)

No. of posts : 193

Qualification & Experience : Full Time Diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed. Should have one-year post qualification experience of Construction/ Testing & commissioning/ Civil works, etc. in rural electrification (RE)/ Distribution Management System (DMS)/ Sub Transmission (ST)/ transmission lines (TLs)/ sub-stations (S/S), etc. Experience in PSU /Listed company particularly in power sector is preferable.

Name of post : Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication)

No. of posts : 85

Qualification & Experience : Full time Diploma in Electrical / Electronics & Communication / Information Technology or equivalent discipline from recognized Technical Board/ Institute

with minimum 55% marks. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed. Should have one year post qualification experience of design/ engineering/ construction/ testing & commissioning/ operation & maintenance of Tele Communication System.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.powergrid.in/recruitment-nextgen/h/login.aspx

Closing date of online submission of applications is 17.09.2025 (2359 hrs)

Application Fees :

Field Engineer : Rs. 400/-

Field Supervisor : Rs. 300/-

SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM gets exemption from payment of Application Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here