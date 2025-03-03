Applications are invited for recruitment of 350 vacant positions or career in PNB in 2025.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialist Officers in 2025. PNB was born on May 19, 1894. The founding board was drawn from different parts of India professing different faiths and a varied back-ground with, however, the common objective of providing country with a truly national bank which would further the economic interest of the country. The Bank saw business on 12 April, 1895. The first Board of 7 Directors were Sardar Dayal Singh Majithia, who was also the founder of Dayal Singh College and the Tribune; Lala Lalchand one of the founders of DAV College and President of its Management Society; Kali Prosanna Roy, eminent Bengali pleader who was also the Chairman of the Reception committee of the Indian National Congress at its Lahore session in 1900; Lala Harkishan Lal who became widely known as the first industrialist of Punjab; EC Jessawala, a well known Parsi merchant and partner of Jamshedji & Co. of Lahore; Lala Prabhu Dayal, a leading Rais, merchant and philanthropist of Multan; Bakshi Jaishi Ram, an eminent Civil Lawyer of Lahore; and Lala Dholan Dass, a great banker, merchant and Rais of Amritsar. Thus a Bengali, Parsi, a Sikh and a few Hindus came together in a purely national and cosmopolitan spirit to found this Bank which opened its doors to the public on 12th of April 1895.

Name of posts :

Officer-Credit

Officer-Industry

Manager-IT

Senior Manager-IT

Manager-Data Scientist

Senior Manager-Data Scientist

Manager-Cyber Security

Senior Manager-Cyber Security

No. of posts :

Officer-Credit : 250

Officer-Industry : 75

Manager-IT : 5

Senior Manager-IT : 5

Manager-Data Scientist : 3

Senior Manager-Data Scientist : 2

Manager-Cyber Security : 5

Senior Manager-Cyber Security : 5

Eligibility Criteria : As per PNB norms

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be based on Online Written Test followed by Personal Interview or Personal Interview only, depending upon number of applications received against each post, as per discretion of the Bank.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online through website www.pnbindia.in. No other means/

mode of application is acceptable.

Candidates can only apply online from 03.03.2025 to 24.03.2025 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD category candidates : Rs. 50/- + GST @18% = Rs. 59/- (only postage charges)

Other category candidates : Rs. 1000/- + GST @18% = Rs. 1180/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here