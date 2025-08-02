Applications are invited for recruitment of 500 vacant positions or career in OICL in 2025.

Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistants in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 500

Qualification :

A Candidate must possess the minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level.

Candidates should possess certificate in proof of passing the qualifying examination as on 31.07.2025.

Knowledge of Reading, Writing and Speaking of Regional Language of the State/UT against the vacancies for which a candidate wishes to apply, is essential.

To ascertain the candidate’s familiarity with the Regional Language of the State/UT, a language test will conducted before final selection. Candidates not found to be proficient in the Regional Language Test would be disqualified

Age Limit : Minimum Age: 21 years; Maximum Age: 30 Years (as on 31/07/2025). Candidates born not earlier than 31.07.1995 and not later than 31.07.2004 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply

Selection Procedure :

The selection process will consist of online test (Preliminary & Main Examination). Candidates qualifying in the Main Examination will be further shortlisted for Regional Language Test before the final selection.

How to apply :

Candidates have to go to the Company’s website https://www.orientalinsurance.org.in

Online Registration & payment of Application Fees is from 02.08.2025 to 17.08.2025 (Both dates inclusive)

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PWD/EX-SER : Rs. 100/- (Inclusive GST) (Intimation Charges only)

All Candidates other than SC/ST/PWD/EX-SER : Rs. 850/- (Inclusive GST) (Application fee including Intimation Charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here