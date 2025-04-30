Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant managerial positions or career in NMDFC in 2025.

National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager and Executive Assistant in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Company Secretary)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

1. Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce from a recognized University with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate along with membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

2. Minimum 3 years’ experience in the relevant field in the supervisory level. (Experience to be reckoned as on 31.01.2025)

Desirable(Additional): CA/ICWA/LLB

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Project, Coordination & legal and Recovery)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential: PG degree in arts/ Science/ Commerce/Agricultural Science/ Statistics/ Management/ Economics & Accountancy/Banking & Finance or Bachelor of Engineering (BE) from a recognized University with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Desirable(Additional): MBA/LLB

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : PG degree in Commerce/Eco/Stat. From a recognized University with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate

Desirable : CA/ICWA/MBA(Finance)

Name of post : Assistant Manager (HR & Admin)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : PG Degree in Personnel Management and Industrial Relation/HR from recognized university/Institute with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate

Desirable: MBA/LLB/PG diploma in labour law

Name of post : Executive Assistant (General cadre)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Essential :

1. Degree in Arts/ Science/Commerce.

2. Speed of 30wpm in typing (English/Hindi)

Desirable (Additional): Knowledge of application(MS-Office package)

How to apply :

Candidates should go to the NMDFCs website i.e. www.nmdfc.org.and click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab and “APPLY ONLINE”

Opening Date of applications: 03.05.2025

Closing Date of applications: 02.06.2025

Application Fees :

The candidates belonging to Unreserved Category (UR) /Others Backward Classes (OBC) are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 600/-((exclusive of GST ) for the post of Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager and Rs. 200/- (exclusive of GST) for the post of Executive Assistant. No fee will be charged from departmental candidates or those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD and Ex-Servicemen categories, subject to their submitting documents signed by the competent authority in favour of their claim

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here