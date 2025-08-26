Applications are invited for recruitment of 58 vacant positions or career in NIT Jalandhar in 2025.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of non-teaching personnel in 2025. Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology was established in the year 1987 as Regional Engineering College and was given the status of National Institute of Technology (Deemed University) by the Government of India on October 17, 2002 under the aegis of Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), New Delhi. Now the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India has declared the Institute as “Institute of National Importance” under the act of Parliament-2007. A large number of reputed Industrial houses in the country visit the Institution and select the final year students as Engineers/ Management Trainees. As one of the National Institutes of Technology (NIT), the Institute has the responsibility of providing high quality education in Engineering, Technology and Sciences to produce competent technical and scientific manpower for the country. The Institute offers BTech, MTech, MSc, MBA and PhD programmes in the several disciplines of Engineering, Technology and Sciences.

Name of posts :

Technical Assistant Junior Engineer (Civil) SAS Assistant Library & Information Assistant Superintendent Senior Stenographer Pharmacist Stenographer Senior Assistant Senior Technician

No. of posts :

Technical Assistant : 7 Junior Engineer (Civil) : 1 SAS Assistant : 2 Library & Information Assistant : 2 Superintendent : 8 Senior Stenographer : 2 Pharmacist : 1 Stenographer : 2 Senior Assistant : 4 Senior Technician : 7 Technician : 16 Junior Assistant : 6

Eligibility Criteria : As per NIT Jalandhar norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nitj.ac.in/ from 28th August 2025 to 27th September 2025

Application Fees :

UR / OBC-NCL / EWS : Rs. 1500/-

SC / ST/ PwBD / Women candidates (all categories) : Rs. 1000/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here