Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or career in NIRT in 2025.

ICMR-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR-NIRT), Chennai a research institute under the aegis of the Indian Council of Medical Research, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistants, Lower Division Clerk and Upper Division Clerk in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

i. Minimum 3 years Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a Recognized University/ Institution and

ii. Working Knowledge of Computer (MS Office/ Power Point).

Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 6 of 7th CPC (Rs.35400 – 112400)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years

Name of post : Upper Division Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Degree of a recognized University or equivalent.

ii. Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi correspond to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 4 of 7th CPC (Rs.25500 – 81100)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years i.e. Age must be between 18 and 27 years

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

i. 12th class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University

ii. Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi correspond to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 2 of 7th CPC (Rs.19900 – 63200)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years i.e. Age must be between 18 and 27 years

How to apply :

Candidates should apply only through online mode. The online registration link for filling up of Lower Division Clerk, Upper Division Clerk and Assistant is https://joinicmr.in

Application Fees :

UR / OBC / EWS : Rs. 2000/-

SC / Women : Rs. 1600/-

Last date for online registration & submission of online applications is 14th August 2025 till 11:59 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here