Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in NIRDPR in 2025.

National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in 2025.

Name of post : Associate Professor under the SoEPR

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) A master’s degree in any one of the following streams viz. Development Planning, Political Science, Public Administration, Economics or Rural Development with not less than 55% marks from any recognized university.

ii) Ph.D degree from a recognized university in any field related to Development Planning, Political Science, Public Administration, Economics and Rural Development.

iii) At least 7 (seven) years’ combined experience of having taught in a college and/or a university as Assistant Professor and/or Associate Professor in any one of the subjects mentioned above with special focus on Panchayati Raj system and Decentralised Planning.

iv) At least 7 (seven) research publications in peer-reviewed National and/or international journals on matters related to the subjects mentioned above.

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Centre for Panchayat Governance, e-Governance and Service Delivery

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) A master’s degree in any one of the following streams viz. Political Science, Public Administration, Economics or Rural Development with not less than 55% marks from any recognized university.

ii) Ph.D degree from a recognized university in any field related to any one of the subjects mentioned above.

iii) At least 1 (one) research publications in peer-reviewed National and/or international journals on matters related to the subjects mentioned above.

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Centre for Panchayat Finance, Accounts & Audit

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) A master’s degree in Economics, Accounts or Finance with not less than 55% marks from any recognized university.

ii) Ph.D from any recognized university in any field related to Public Finance/Accounting of Public Funds/Audit of Public Funds.

iii) At least 1 (one) research publication in peer-reviewed National and/or international journals on matters related to Public Finance/Accounts or Audit of Public Funds.

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Centre for Localisation of SDGs, Integrated Panchayat Planning and Convergence

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) A master’s degree in any one of the following streams viz. Development Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Economics or Rural Development with not less than 55% marks from any recognized university.

ii) Ph.D degree from a recognized university in any field related to any one of the subjects mentioned above.

iii) At least 1 (one) research publication in peer-reviewed National and/or international journals on matters related to any one of the subjects mentioned above.

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Centre for Public Health, Sanitation and Infrastructure Development through Panchayats

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) A master’s degree in Public Health or Environmental Engineering with focus on public health, or Civil Engineering with not less than 55% marks from any recognized university.

ii) Ph.D degree from a recognized university in any field related to any one of the subjects mentioned above.

iii) At least 1 (one) research publication in peer-reviewed National and/or international journals on matters related to any one of the subjects mentioned above.

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Centre for Biodiversity, Environmental Upgradation and Built Environment through Panchayats

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) A master’s degree in Environmental Science/Environmental Engineering/Town and Country Planning with not less than 55% marks from any recognized university.

ii) Ph.D degree from a recognized university in any field related to any one of the subjects mentioned above.

iii) At least 1 (one) research publication in peer-reviewed National and/or international journals on matters related to Biodiversity/Environmental Science/ Environmental engineering/Town and Country Planning.

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Centre for Skilling & Economic Development through Panchayats

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) A master’s degree in any one of the following disciplines viz, Economics, Agriculture Economics, Agrobusiness, Rural Management or Social Entrepreneurship from any recognized university with not less than 55% marks from any recognized university.

ii) Ph.D degree from a recognized university in any field related to any one of the subjects mentioned above.

iii) At least 1 (one) research publication in peer-reviewed National and/or international journals on matters related to the subjects mentioned above

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Centre for Social Development (Health, Education, Women & Children) through Panchayats

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) A master’s degree in any one of the following disciplines viz. Social Work, Health, Education, Rural Development or Sociology with not less than 55% marks from any recognized university.

ii) Ph.D degree from a recognized university in any field related to any one of the subjects mentioned above.

iii) At least 1 (one) research publication in peer-reviewed National and/or international journals on matters related to one or more of the above disciplines

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Centre for Conflict Management & Dispute Resolution through Panchayats

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) A master’s degree in any one of the following disciplines viz. Law, Rural Management, Social Work or Sociology or Peace Studies or Conflict Management with not less than 55% marks from any

recognized university.

ii) Ph.D degree from a recognized university in any field related to any one of the subjects mentioned above.

iii) At least 1 (one) research publication in peer-reviewed National and/or international journals on matters related to one or more of the above disciplines.

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Centre for Panchayat Statistics, Panchayat Policy Reforms and Advocacy

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) A master’s degree in any one of the following streams viz. Political Science, Public Administration or Rural Development with not less than 55% marks from any recognized university.

ii) Ph.D degree from a recognized university in any field related to any one of the subjects mentioned above.

iii) At least 1 (one) research publication in peer-reviewed National and/or international journals on one or more of the subjects mentioned above.

How to apply :

The candidates need to apply for recruitment for the above posts in 2025 through online registration available on the website http://career.nirdpr.in/

The last date for submission of online application is 16.02.2025.

Application Fees :

Candidate seeking exemption of application fee for recruitment of above posts in NIRDPR in 2025 under SC/ST/PWD category shall be required to upload the necessary Caste/PWD category certificate. Otherwise, the application is liable to be rejected.

An application fee of Rs.300/- must be paid by General/OBC/EWS candidates for recruitment of above posts in NIRDPR in 2025 through Pay Fee (SBI Collect). No application fee is required for SC/ST/PWD candidates altogether.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here