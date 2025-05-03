Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIRDPR in 2025.

National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Garden Consultant on contract basis in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Garden Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Minimum graduate from Horticulture/Agriculture/Forestry or relevant

agricultural science branch.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience : 1 year in Landscaping, gardening, horticulture and forestry in a reputed public/ private/ Government institution/organization

Age Limit : 65 years

Remuneration : Rs.2,000/- per day for 20 days in a month (all inclusive).

Job Responsibility :

a. To design, develop, advise and guide in the growth and beautification of garden/landscapes of the institute

b. Manpower management, guidance to MTS and other staff of Garden

c. Inventory, documentation of plant species and trees and suggestions for landscaping aspects of NIRDPR

d. Suggestions on inputs (like manure, pesticides, micro irrigation, soils) new plants, garden tools, machinery, implements and their repairs etc. implements) required for up-keeping the garden section

e. Maintenance of garden-related records and initiation of necessary proposals

f. Preparing the annual action plan for the Garden section’s tentative physical, financial and human resource requirements.

g. Other duties are deemed fit by the Head, CMU-II and competent higher administrative authorities.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13.05.2025 and they are to report by 10:00 am at Vikas Auditorium, NIRDPR, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad

How to apply :

The candidates are supposed to bring their pass port size photo along with a copy of their

resume, one copy of educational and experience certificates for submission.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here