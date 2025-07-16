Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in NIRDPR in 2025.

National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Officers and Junior Project Officers in 2025.

Name of posts :

Project Officer (Legal)

Project Officer (IEC)

Project Officer (Planning and Monitoring)

Project Officer Works (SECURE)

Project Officer (Timely payment, MIS and DBT)

Junior Project Officer (Planning and Monitoring)

Junior Project Officer (Finance)

Junior Project Officer- Geo- MGNREGA/GIS

No. of posts :

Project Officer (Legal) : 1

Project Officer (IEC) : 2

Project Officer (Planning and Monitoring) : 2

Project Officer Works (SECURE) : 2

Project Officer (Timely payment, MIS and DBT) : 2

Junior Project Officer (Planning and Monitoring) : 1

Junior Project Officer (Finance) : 1

Junior Project Officer- Geo- MGNREGA/GIS : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Project Officer (Legal) : Bachelor’s degree in law (LLB) from an accredited institution. Preferably, a master’s degree in law (LLM) or a specialization in a relevant area of law. Knowledge of Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act will be given preference. Minimum 05 years of prior experience as a legal

officer, attorney, or in a related legal capacity, preferably within the public sector. Must be licensed to practice law.

Project Officer (IEC) : Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Communications or a related field. Knowledge of Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act will be given preference. Minimum 5 years of relevant professional experience. Demonstrated knowledge of marketing practices and principles (business to business promotional campaigns, trades how support, internal communications, and graphic design concepts) is preferred. Experience working with marketing communications resources, including internal and external relationship, vendors and agencies

Project Officer (Planning and Monitoring) : Master’s Degree in Rural management, Social Science,

Development related field. At least 05 years’ of work experience in related field, preference to NREG Scheme. (National Level Programme/State Level Scheme handling with multiple Stakeholders). Knowledge of Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act is desirable.

Project Officer Works (SECURE) : B.E/B Tech/ MCA in computer Science/ Civil Engineering. Knowledge of Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act is desirable. Minimum of 5 years’ experience with at least 2 years’ hands-on experience in the development and implementation of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA programme

Project Officer (Timely payment, MIS and DBT) : Post Graduate / Graduate in Finance / Commerce/ Economics/MCA /preferably Master in Business Administration. Knowledge of Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act is desirable.

Junior Project Officer (Planning and Monitoring) : Master’s Degree in Rural management, Social Science, Development related field. At least 02 years’ of work experience in related field, preference to NREG Scheme. (National Level Programme/State Level Scheme handling with multiple Stakeholders). Knowledge of Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act is desirable.

Junior Project Officer (Finance) : Master in Finance Commerce or Master of Business Administration (specialization in Finance), etc. At least 02 years of work experience in the core. Knowledge of Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act is desirable.

Junior Project Officer- Geo- MGNREGA/GIS : Master degree in IT/ Computer Application/GIS/RS/ Geo informatics. Minimum 02 Years of field experience in Geographic Information System deployment operations and watershed based planning of water conservation works. Knowledge of Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act is desirable.

How to apply :

The candidates should apply through online registration available on the website

http://career.nirdpr.in/

Last date for submission of online application is 25.07.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here