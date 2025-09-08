Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIPER Kolkata in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Kolkata is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor, M.Tech, Medical Technology in the Dept. of Medical Devices on contract basis

Name of post : Assistant Professor, M.Tech, Medical Technology

No. of posts : 2

Minimum qualification: Ph.D in Biomedical Engineering/Medical Devices, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical /Electronic Engineering, Materials Science, Industrial/Product Design (with experience in meditech)

Desirable qualification: Proven experience in one or more of the following areas: Design (CAD tools), fabrication and prototyping of medical devices, IoT and AI/ML applications in healthcare, Microfluidics, Lab-ona-chip and biosensors, Testing and quality control of medical devices, Medical device regulations and quality assurance, Biomechanics and mechanical simulations of medical devices.

Experience: Candidates should have altogether minimum 03 years of teaching/research/industry experience in the medical devices domain.

Emoluments: Rs. 75,000/- fixed per month

Age limit: Not more than 40 years as of the date of advertisement with relaxation to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Female candidates as per Govt. of India norms.

How to apply :

Candidates should apply with their CV and list of publications, Educational certificates, and experience certificates to the following email id: nipercontrectt@niperkolkata.ac.in and govinda@niperkolkata.ac.in. The email should have the title “Application for the post of Assistant Professor (On contract)” on or before 17-09-2025 (Last date of receipt of application).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here