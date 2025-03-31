Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIOS in 2025.

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Executive Officer {Indian Sign Language – Instructor (Deaf)} – (01) and Senior Executive Officer (Indian Sign Language Interpreter) – (02) on contractual basis in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Senior Executive Officer {Indian Sign Language – Instructor (Deaf)}

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification & Experience :

a. Class XII Passed in any Discipline

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

b. Diploma in Teaching Indian Sign Language (DTISL) Course

or

Qualified C level in Indian Sign Language Training Course certified by AYJNISHD, Mumbai

or

Any other equivalent course which got recognition from Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI)

c. Proficiency in Indian Sign Language

Desirable : Working Knowledge of MS-Word and MS-Power Point.

Salary : Rs. 36300/- per month

Age: Below 65 years

Name of post : Senior Executive Officer (Indian Sign Language – Interpreter)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification & Experience :

(a) Class XII Passed in any Discipline

(b) Diploma in Indian Sign Language Interpreting (DISLI) Course

or

Qualified C level in Indian Sign Language Training Course certified by AYJNISHD, Mumbai

or

Any other equivalent course recognized by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI)

(c) Proficiency in Indian Sign Language

Desirable : Working Knowledge of MS-Word and MS-Power Point.

Salary : Rs. 36300/- per month

Age: Below 65 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.nios.ac.in/

The candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 50/- (+Rs. 50/- online transaction

fee) through the prescribed link at online application. PwD category candidates need not pay any fees. Once the fee is deposited, the same shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Candidates must take print out of the application form which has been successfully submitted online and send it to the Deputy Director (Admn.), National Institute of Open Schooling, A-24-25, Institutional Area, Sector-62, NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH-201309 (along with all documents which have been uploaded on the Recruitment Portal) by Speed Post. Envelope containing application should be super scribed with “Application for the post of __”

Last date for submission of applications is 16th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here