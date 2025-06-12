Applications are invited for recruitment of 266 vacant positions or career in NICL in 2025.

National Insurance Company Ltd. (NICL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists) in 2025.

Name of post : Specialist

No. of posts : 96

Discipline wise vacancies :

Doctors (MBBS) : 14

Legal : 20

Finance : 21

Information Technology : 20

Automobile Engineers : 21

Qualification & Experience :

Doctors (MBBS) : M.B.B.S / M.D. / M.S. or PG – Medical Degree from a recognized University OR equivalent foreign degrees which are recognized as such by the National Medical Commission (Formerly Medical Council of India) with the prescribed benchmark. Furthermore, the candidate must be holding a valid registration from National Medical Commission (Formerly Medical Council of India) or any State Medical Council (as applicable for Allopathy) as on date of the scheduled

interview.

Legal : Graduate / Post Graduate in Law from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% for SC/ST) candidates.

Finance : Chartered Accountant (ICAI) / Cost Accountant (ICWA) OR B.COM / M.COM from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% for

SC/ST) candidates

Information Technology : B.E / B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology / MCA from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% for SC/ST) candidates

Automobile Engineers : B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech in Automobile Engineering OR B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech in any branch of Engineering together with Diploma (at least one year duration) in

Automoblie Engineering from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% for SC/ST) candidates

Name of post : Generalist

No. of posts : 170

Qualification : Graduate / Post Graduate in any stream from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% for SC/ST) candidates.

Selection Procedure :

The written exam will be conducted in two phases:

Phase – I: Preliminary Examination online

Phase – II: Main Examination online

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in/

Last Date for Online Registration is 3rd July, 2025

Application Fees :

SC / ST / PwBD Rs. 250/- (incl. of GST) (Intimation Charges only)

All candidates other than SC / ST / PwBD Rs. 1000/- (incl. of GST) (Application fee including intimation charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here