Applications are invited for recruitment of 26 vacant positions or jobs in NHSRCL in 2025.

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Technical Manager (S&T) and Junior

Technical Manager (S&T).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Technical Manager (S&T)

No. of posts : 18

Qualification & Experience :

B.E./B.Tech in Electronics/ Electronics & Communications/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Information Technology from a Govt. recognized University / Institute with

minimum four years post qualification relevant work experience as mentioned in the job description

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Technical Manager (S&T)

No. of posts : 18

Qualification & Experience :

B.E./B.Tech in Electronics/ Electronics & Communications/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Information Technology from a Govt. recognized University / Institute with

minimum two years post qualification relevant work experience as mentioned in the job description

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nhsrcl.in/ up to 15th September 2025

Application Fees :

UR, EWS & OBC candidates are required to pay a Non-refundable fee of Rs. 400/- (exclusive of transaction processing charges if any). Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Women candidates gets exemption from payment of this application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here