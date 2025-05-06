Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NHDC in 2025.

National Handloom Development Corporation Limited (NHDC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Officers on regular employment basis in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Officer

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience :

Educational Qualification

Essential : A Graduate with speed of 40 wpm in English Typewriting. Working knowledge of computer like MS Office, usage of internet etc. is essential.

Desirable : Knowledge of Hindi Typewriting is desirable.

Post Qualification Experience : Minimum 3 years typing experience in Govt. Department/Public Sector Undertakings (State/Central) or Private Sector of repute.

Pay Scale: 20000-70000

Age: Not exceeding 25 yrs.

How to apply :

Applicants meeting the requirements may submit their application through online mode up to 24-05-2025 through the website www.nhdc.org.in (Career Page).

Applicants need to send hardcopy of online application form along with self-attested copies of all supporting certificates/documents towards age proof, caste, qualification, experience & pay/salary Certificate by post on or before 3rd June 2025 on the address given below: Dy. Manager (HR), National Handloom Development Corporation Limited, A2 to A5, Udyog Marg, Sector 2, Noida-201301 (U.P.). Last Date for Hardcopy Documents submission is 3rd June 2025

Application Fees

Rs.500/- to be remitted using Credit/Debit Card/Net banking/UPI for the transaction of application fee, as only online payment is applicable up to 24-05-2025. No other mode of payment is acceptable. No fee is payable by SC/ST/PWD & Internal candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here