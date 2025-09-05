Applications are invited for recruitment of 38 vacant teaching posts or career in NFSU in 2025.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor (Contractual) in various disciplines for its Gandhinagar Gujarat campus in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual)

No. of posts : 38

Eligibility Criteria :

Ph.D. in relevant discipline with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree (minimum 60 % or equivalent) i.e. Masters or relevant discipline from recognized university with very good academic record throughout. All qualifications must altogether be from a UGC recognized University/ Deemed University or RCI/BCI/PCI/AICTE approved autonomous institution (wherever applicable). The courses offered by autonomous institutions should be equivalent to the relevant course approved/recognized by Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website https://shorturl.at/aRyUS

LAST DATE OF SUBMISSION OF ONLINE APPLICATION IS 25-09-2025 (06:00 PM).

Application Fees :

Application Fees is INR 1000.

The fees have to be paid altogether through NEFT/ UPI/ Bank transfer to the designated bank account and the payment confirmation also has to be attached with application PDF/Image-

Account Name NFSU- GANDHINAGAR CAMPUS, Account Number 4601000100076119, IFSC Code -PUNB0460100, Branch Name – GANDHINAGAR, JALSEVA BHAVAN

SC/ST/PwD candidates are altogether exempted from making application fees payment.

