National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientific Officer at its Gandhinagar campus in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Scientific Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale: -Consolidated Monthly Salary of Rs.87,500/-

Age Limit : Not be more than 35 years of age, provided that the upper age limit will be not applicable to candidate in the service of State or Central Government/University/Board/ Corporation.

Education Qualification: First class (60 %) Master’s Degree in M.Phil. (Clinical Psychology) or its equivalent from A RCI approved institute. Must have registration with Rehabilitation Council of India. Should have adequate knowledge of English, Hindi and Computer Proficiency

Name of post : Junior Scientific Officer

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale: Consolidated Monthly Salary of Rs.87,500/-

Age Limit : Not be more than 35 years of age, provided that the upper age limit will be not applicable to candidate in the service of State or Central Government/University/Board/ Corporation.

Education Qualification: First class (60%) Master’s Degree in Cyber Security/Digital Forensics/ Information Technology/Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication or equivalent with good academic record from a recognized University with 02 years’ experience in Industry/ Government/ Research organization in the field of Cyber Security and Digital Forensics

Or

First class (60%) in BE/ B. Tech in Information Technology/Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication / M.Sc (IT) /MCA or equivalent with good academic record from a recognized University with 05 years’ experience in Industry/Government/Research organization in the field of Cyber Security and Digital Forensics

iii. Should have adequate knowledge of English, Hindi

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/2fPvZo2ZWKcUU222A

Last Date of submission of online application is 10-09-2025 (06:00 PM).

Application Fees :

Applicants must pay Application Fees (Rs 500) through NEFT/UPI/BANK Transfer to appended designated bank account –

Account Name: NFSU- GANDHINAGAR CAMPUS, Account Number: 4601000100076119, IFSC Code: PUNB0460100, Branch Name: GANDHINAGAR, JALSEVA BHAVAN (Application Fees is INR Rs 500/-, i.e. Rs Five Hundred Only) ( Applicants must attach payment confirmation receipt with application form in form of Screenshot/Image/JPEG.) SC/ST/PwD candidates are exempted from making application fees payment.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here