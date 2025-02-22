Applications are invited for recruitment of 37 vacant positions or career in NEEPCO in 2025.

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Executive Trainees and Assistant Company Secretary in 2025.

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Electrical)

No. of posts : 13

Qualification & Experience : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE/ BSc.

Engg. in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute or University with not less than 65% marks as per respective institute/ University norms (55% marks for SC/ ST candidates). Candidates must have appeared and qualified in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in 2024, Electrical Engineering

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Human Resources)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience : Graduate with full time MBA or Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Personnel & Administration/Industrial Relations/Human Resource Development/ Human Resource Management of minimum 2 years duration (65% marks or equivalent grade from a recognized

University or Institute and 55% marks for SC/ ST candidates). Candidate must have appeared in UGC-NET in Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management / Labour & Social Welfare / HRM in 2024 (June cycle) and must have secured at least 40% marks in both the papers of UGC-NET in order to apply

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Geology)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Full time M.SC/M.Tech in Applied Geology from recognized Institute or University with not less than 65% marks as per respective institute/ University norms (55% marks for SC candidates). Candidates must have appeared and qualified in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in 2024 for Geology/Geophysics.

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Law)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate with LLB (Three years full time course recognized by GOI (+) Two years practice in Court of Law as Advocate or Judicial Service or in CPSU / represent the PSU in the Court of Law or Three years experience in the next below grade in CPSU / GOI / State Govt. Candidates must have appeared and qualified in CLAT Examination in 2025 for PG Course

Name of post : Executive Trainee (IT)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Full time BE/B.Tech/BSc. Engg.(Comp Science/ Comp. Engg/ Electronics/ IT) or MCA from recognized Institute or University with not less than 65% marks as per respective institute/ University norms (55% marks for SC candidates). Candidates must have appeared and qualified in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in 2024 for Computer Science and Information Technology (CS).

Name of post : Assistant Company Secretary (Trainee)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate and a Qualified Company Secretary holding valid Membership from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Degree in Law will be an added qualification.

Desirable Experience: Preferably 1-2 years in the line either in the executive or in the senior supervisory level in Central/State Undertakings/ Autonomous bodies or large Industrial Organizations dealing with Corporate Laws, other Statutory and Non-Statutory Secretarial matters. In depth knowledge of SEBI/Stock Exchange compliance is desirable.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for recruitment of the above posts or career in 2025 through the website https://neepco.co.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is 13th March 2025

Only the candidates who have appeared in GATE-2024 and having valid score with GATE

Registration number, appeared in UGC NET 2024 (June cycle) with valid application number, latest

CLAT 2025 (PG courses) & experience certificate only shall apply for the respective posts against this advertisement.

Application Fees :

Candidate belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category must pay a non-refundable Application fee of Rs 560/-

The SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM category and female candidates gets exemption from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here