Applications are invited for recruitment of over 150 vacant positions or career in NCERT in 2025.

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of over 150 vacant positions to work for the different projects under PAB and PAC in 2025. The selected candidates shall have to work at CIET-NCERT, New Delhi-110016 initially up to 31st March, 2026. These posts are purely temporary and are on contractual basis

Name of posts :

Senior Consultant (Academic) Consultant (Academic) Senior Consultant (Technical) Consultant (Technical) Sr. Consultant/Social Media Manager Consultant/Social Media Coordinator Senior Research Fellow/ Senior Research Associate Senior Project Associate (Technical) Survey Associate Junior Project Fellow Data Analyst/ Database Administrator Data Analyst/ Mobile App Developer System Analyst Programmer 3D Graphic Developer/Animator/Graphic Designer Content Developer (Technical) Content Developer (Academic)

No. of posts :

Senior Consultant (Academic) : 12 Consultant (Academic) : 51 Senior Consultant (Technical) : 5 Consultant (Technical) : 14 Sr. Consultant/Social Media Manager : 1 Consultant/Social Media Coordinator : 5 Senior Research Fellow/ Senior Research Associate : 11 Senior Project Associate (Technical) : 1 Survey Associate : 2 Junior Project Fellow : 52 Data Analyst/ Database Administrator : 2 Data Analyst/ Mobile App Developer : 3 System Analyst : 2 Programmer : 4 3D Graphic Developer/Animator/Graphic Designer : 4 Content Developer (Technical) : 5 Content Developer (Academic) : 6

Eligibility Criteria :

Senior Consultant (Academic) : Post-Graduation in relevant subjects with qualifications as per UGC Guidelines for Assistant Professor at entry level (NET/SET/SLET Qualified OR exempted from NET as per UGC regulations for Assistant Professor at entry level.) Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the relevant field and as per the requirement of the programme/project.

Consultant (Academic) : Post-Graduation in relevant subjects with qualifications as per UGC Guidelines for Assistant Professor at entry level. (NET/SET/SLET in Education Qualified OR exempted from NET as per UGC regulations for Assistant Professor at entry level). Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the relevant field and as per the requirement of the programme/project

Senior Consultant (Technical) : Four year’s Graduate degree or a Master’s degree in any branch of

Engineering with 55% marks or equivalent grade. 5 years’ experience in the relevant field, and as per the requirements of the programme/ project.

Consultant (Technical) : Four year’s Graduate degree or a Master’s degree in any branch of Engineering with 55% marks. 3 years of experience in the relevant field and as per the requirement of the programme/ project

Sr. Consultant/Social Media Manager : PG in Mass Communication/ Journalism/ Digital Journalism/ Electronic Media/ Advertising and Public Relation Diploma/ or PG in any subject

along with Diploma/P.G. Diploma in Mass Communication/ Journalism etc. with minimum 55% from recognized university. At least 5 years of post-qualification experience in handling social

media accounts of corporate entities or government organizations (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn. WhatsApp, Telegram etc.).

Consultant/Social Media Coordinator : PG in Mass Communication/ Journalism/ Digital Journalism/ Electronic Media/ Advertising and Public Relation or PG in any subject along with Diploma/P.G. Diploma in Mass Communication/ Journalism etc. with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade from recognized university. At least 3 years of post-qualification experience in handling social media accounts of corporate entities or government organizations (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn. WhatsApp, Telegram etc.).

Senior Research Fellow/ Senior Research Associate : PG with 55% Marks in relevant discipline or equivalent qualifications. Two years in the relevant field.

Senior Project Associate (Technical) : PG in relevant subject areas with at least 55 % marks or equivalent. Two Years’ experience

Survey Associate : PG in Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology/ Statistics/ Commerce/ Economics/ Mathematics/ Education/English relevant subject areas with at least 55 % marks or equivalent. Two Years’ experience in tools development, conducting survey, monitoring survey activities and data collection.

Junior Project Fellow : PG in relevant subject with minimum 55% marks for General and 50% in

case of SC, ST, PH

Data Analyst/ Database Administrator : Post-Graduation in Science/ Computer Science/ Computer Application or equivalent with minimum 55% marks OR Graduate with 55% marks or equivalent and two-year PG Diploma in Computer Application with 55% marks from any recognized institution. Five Years’ post qualification experience in management of large-scale survey data management and data analysis.

Data Analyst/ Mobile App Developer : Post-Graduation in Science/Computer Science/ Computer Application or equivalent with minimum 55% marks OR Graduate with 55% marks or equivalent and two-year PG Diploma in Computer Application with 55% marks from any recognized institution. Five Years’ post qualification experience in management of large-scale survey data management and data analysis.

System Analyst : Master’s Degree in Computer Applications/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Electronics as a special subject from the recognized university or equivalent. Three years of experience (post essential qualification) in relevant areas of Programming/ Information System in a Government Office/PSU/ Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body or in any recognized institution/ operation and maintenance of TV/ Broadcasting studies in a responsible capacity. OR B.E. / B. Tech in Computer Engineering/ Computer Technology/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/Instrumentation and control engineering from a recognized University/ Institute. Four years’ experience (post essential qualifications) in relevant areas of Programming/ Information System in a Government Office/ PSU/ Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body or in any recognized institution.

Programmer : PG in Computer Application/ Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Master of Technology (M.Tech.) (with specialization in Computer Application) of a recognized University or equivalent with minimum 55%. Two years’ post qualification experience of electronic data processing/ computer programming OR Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)/ Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Computer Science or Bachelor Degree in Computer Applications/ Computer Science or Degree in Electronics/Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. Three years’ post qualification experience of electronic data processing/ computer programming

3D Graphic Developer/Animator/Graphic Designer : Graduation in fine arts/graphic design/design/ Animation/applied arts or equivalent (4 years Degree) OR Graduate degree in any discipline with one year diploma in Graphics/ Animations/ computer application/ Media production and management/ Mass Communication from any recognized institutions. Three years post qualification working experience in the relevant area

Content Developer (Technical) : Four year’s Graduate degree or a Master’s degree in any branch of Engineering with 55% marks. Two years in a relevant field

Content Developer (Academic) : PG with 55% Marks in relevant discipline or equivalent qualifications. Two years in a relevant field.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear for walk-in-interviews from 10th June 2025 to 20th June 2025. They will have to report for the interview on the fixed date and report latest by 9.00 a.m. (No candidate will

be allowed after 11.00 A.M) to the Section Officer (SO), Planning & Research Division (P&RD), Room No.242, CIET 2nd floor, Chacha Nehru Bhawan, CIET, NCERT, New Delhi-110016

How to apply :

Candidates should bring original documents (qualifications, experience) at the time of interview

along with bio-data in support of their degree (qualifications) and experiences in the prescribed

forms only (Form attached in Annexure-1). They should bring along with them their written and/or published work, if any, (including their Scripts, Story Boards, Artwork, Multimedia, Graphics, Animation, Audio/Videos, Advertisement/ Promos, Books, Journals, Thesis/ Dissertation Magazines, etc).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here