Applications are invited for recruitment of 146 vacant positions or career under Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in 2025.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 146 vacant posts or career of Hostel Superintendents in 2025. Navodaya Vidyalayas draw their students strength from talented children, selected on the basis of a merit test, called the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, designed, developed and conducted initially by NCERT and now by CBSE. The test is held annually on an All India basis and at block and district levels. The test is objective, class neutral and is so designed as to ensure that rural children are not at a disadvantage while attempting it. The Samiti aims to provide good quality modern education-including a strong component of culture inculcation of values, awareness of the environment, adventure activities and physical education- to the talented children predominantly from the rural areas without regard to their family’s socio-economic condition.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Hostel Superintendents

No. of posts : 146 (73 Males & 73 Females)

Essential Academic Qualification : Graduation in any discipline.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable Academic Qualification :

a. Master’s degree/B.Ed.

b. Proficiency in regional language (no documentary evidence required).

Minimum Age at the time of Engagement: 35 Years.

Maximum Age of engagement: 62 Years.

Work Experience:

a. Minimum 05 years’ experience in pay level 5 or above of 7th CPC (or equivalent scale) in any recognized residential school.

OR

b. Minimum 07 years’ experience on consolidated pay not less than 29200/- per month in any recognized residential school.

OR

c. Ex-defense personnel having work experience of maximum of 05 years in pay level 5 or above of the 7th CPC.

d. Minimum 03 years of experience required, in case of worked in JNVs.

Remuneration : Rs. 35, 750/- per month

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may apply by visiting the Website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Regional office, Pune by using the given link: https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/ro/Pune/en/home/index.html

Last date for submission of applications is 05/05/2025 up to 11.00 AM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here