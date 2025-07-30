Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Department of Management. Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland came into being on the basis of an Act of Parliament of India and got the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as per THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 which saw publication from the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland was in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD-Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses from NEHU as well as the colleges under its affiliation fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University. The nascent University saw many teething problems initially. At present the University has three campuses altogether, viz. (i) Headquarters at Lumami in Zunheboto district (ii) Kohima Campus at Meriema in Kohima district (iii) Medziphema Campus (School of Agricultural Sciences) at Medziphema in Dimapur district. The erstwhile temporary campus at Dimapur (School of Engineering & Technology) has been shifted to Kohima in 2024. There are 44 departments offering Undergraduate and Postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes in different disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Engineering & Technology and Management streams. There are 69 colleges from all over the state of Nagaland currently affiliated to Nagaland University.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Department of Management

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per UGC norms altogether

Salary : Honorarium for Guest faculty @Rs. 1,000/- per lecture subject to a maximum Rs. 25,000/- per month as per University norms.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear altogether for a walk-in-interview on 11th August 2025 at 11 AM. The venue is in Department of Management, Nagaland University (NU), Kohima Campus, Meriema.

How to apply :

Interested candidates must bring their curriculum vitae (bio data) along with original testimonials also in support of their educational qualifications and experience during the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here