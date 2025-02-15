Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or career in NAFED in 2025.

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Managers in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Manager

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Masters in Business Administration or Two Years full time PGDM from Institute of repute which got recognition from AICTE

Job Roles : Minimum 8 years after acquiring MBA / PGDM with 4 years in any Government Organizations at Level-8 of 7th CPC or at Managerial level in PSUs dealing in Procurement / Sale / Import / Export of Agricultural commodities or Managerial cadre having an annual CTC of Rs. 12.30

lakhs (Approx) in any Business Organizations of repute having minimum turnover of Rs. 500 crore per annum preferably dealing in agricultural commodities.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Accounts)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Chartered Accountant (CA) /CMA (Formerly known as ICWA)/ B. Com with MBA (Finance)

Experience : The candidates should have minimum 8 years of post qualification experience in case of Chartered Accountant (CA) / CMA and 10 years in case of B. Com with MBA (Finance) as an Executive / Officer in – Govt. or PSUs or Reputed / Leading Organisations or in Commercial Undertaking of repute having annual turnover of Rs. 500 Crore.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Legal)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full-time Graduate Degree in any discipline and Full-time Bachelors Degree in Law (LL.B.) (03 years professional course) with minimum 50% mark OR 05 years Integrated B.A. LL.B. with minimum 50% marks from reputed University/Institution. The degree should get revognition from the Bar Council of India. The candidate registered as Legal Practitioner / Advocate / Solicitor in the State Bar Council shall be given preference.

Experience : Minimum 05 (Five) years’ post qualification experience (excluding training period) as a Law Executive in State/ Central Government Department(s)/ Institution(s)/ Undertaking (s) and/ or Large Private Sector Organization(s)/ Institution(s)/ Company(ies) or as an Advocate in Reputed Law Firm(s). Candidates having experience as an Advocate in Reputed Law Firm(s) must have enrolled themselves with the concerned Bar Council as an advocate. Preference would be given to candidates having sound experience and exposure to laws of recovery, arbitration, labour, employment, etc.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE / BTech in Computer Science / Information Technology / Computer Science & Engineering / Software Engineering

Experience : 6+ years in Information Technology management

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apply.registernow.in/NAFED/Registration

The last date for submission of applications is 28th February, 2025 before 17.00 Hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here