Applications are invited for recruitment of various consultant positions or jobs in NABCONS in 2025.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to posts or jobs of Middle Level Consultants (01 Post) and Junior Level Consultant (08 Posts) for handling ‘Tribal Development Projects’ under Farm Sector Development Department of NABARD in various states across India in 2025.

Name of post : Middle Level Consultants

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA/Graduate (preferably in Agriculture or Agri. Business, agri-allied subject)

Experience: At least 1-4 years’ experience in Natural Resources Management or Financing/Value Chain Management/Agri. Marketing

Additional Criteria :

a) Should have experience in field monitoring and evaluation of NRM projects or tribal development projects.

b) Should have database management knowledge.

c) Must be proficient in MS Office, MS Power Point, MS Excel.

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Job Roles :

1. Desk and field monitoring of projects, analysis of issues pertaining to TDF projects, tracking physical and financial achievements against allocated target, follow up with Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) etc.

2. Follow up with PIAs on digitization of the projects on TDF portal on regular basis and handling issues encountered therein.

3. Conduct field visits, studies, convene stakeholder consultations/discussions for policy inputs or for implementation of projects.

4. Analysis of feedback received from field studies/consultations and reports.

5. Communication and coordination with HO, Line Departments, affiliated organisations, training establishments etc.

6. Assist in preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPRs) and draft Memorandum of Sanction (MoS)

7. Conduct of project rating exercise, preparation of project-wise monitoring reports and submission of State monitoring report to HO

8. Management of database on TDF

9. Compilation, checking and management of information uploaded by Junior Level Consultants on TDF Monitoring Software

10. Any other work assigned by RO pertaining to TDF assignment

Name of post : Junior Level Consultants

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate from any recognized University

Experience: Minimum 1-2 years’ experience in Natural Resources Management or Financing /Value Chain Management/ Agri. Marketing

Additional Criteria :

a) Should possess knowledge of operating computer (MS Excel, MS Word, MS power point) and should be able to handle the mobile app designed for the data collection purpose.

b) He/she should be physically fit for travelling in rugged sites.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Job Roles :

1. Monitoring of projects at ground level. Each and every Wadi has to be visited by the Junior Level Consultant and data on different components has to be collected. RO will devise format for collection of data and reporting.

2. Upload the project data in Saral survey app and digitization of the project on regular basis

3. Conduct of project rating exercise, assist in preparation of project-wise monitoring reports.

4. Any other item of work assigned by RO (as per necessity).

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply online in the prescribed format up to 18/07/2025 by clicking on the following links and filling the details therein:

Middle Level Consultant : https://forms.office.com/r/Gxeffek2ta

Junior Level Consultant : https://forms.office.com/r/BUMWfv024r

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here