Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NABARD in 2025.

National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialists on contract in 2025.

Name of post : Legal Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree in Law from a recognized University in India

Experience :

1. Enrolled as Advocate with Bar Council.

2. Experience in handling legal documentation work relating to infrastructure / large bank loans ; Experience in handling projects relating to Renewable Energy sector will be given preference.

3. Experience of atleast 10 years as Law/Legal Officer in the Legal Department of Scheduled Commercial Banks / AIFIs or atleast 10 years of combined experience as practicing advocate and Law Officer in the Legal Department of the Scheduled Commercial Banks/ AIFIs.

4. A higher number of years of legal experience in the banking sector and varied types of corporate loans handled will carry higher weightage.

Name of post : Remote Sensing and GIS Analyst

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

B.Tech / B.E in Remote Sensing and GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics with minimum 60%

OR

M.Sc / M.Tech / Master of Engineering (M.E) in Remote Sensing and GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics with minimum 55%

Experience :

1. Minimum of 2 Years of post-qualification experience in Image Processing/GIS based Analysis/ application of remote sensing & GIS/AI&ML in Agriculture/ Hydrology/ Watershed development/ Water Resources etc.

2. Demonstrated experience in use of ArcGIS/ERDAS/QGIS etc. as also in training of targeted groups.

Name of post : Software Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.Tech / B.E in Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Information Technology with minimum 60%

OR

M.Tech / Master of Engineering (M.E) in Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Information Technology with minimum 55%

Experience :

1. Minimum of 2 Years post-qualification experience in the field of web development and management.

2. Demonstrated experience in web application development – PHP, JavaScript, Progress, HTML, React Native and Android Studio

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nabarspjul25/ from 14.08.2025 to 31.08.2025

Application Fees :

For SC/ ST/ PWBD : Rs. 150/-

For all others : Rs. 850/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here