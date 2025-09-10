Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant managerial positions or career in MIDHANI in 2025.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Managers in 2025.
Name of post : Assistant Manager
No. of posts : 23
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Metallurgy : 8
- Mechanical : 8
- Electrical : 1
- Refractory Maintenance : 1
- IT- Network Administrator : 1
- Materials Management : 4
Eligibility Criteria :
Metallurgy : Should have secured minimum 60% marks in BE/ B. Tech in Metallurgy / Material Science Engineering. Should have minimum 2 years post qualification relevant experience in steel/ metallurgical process industry.
Mechanical : Should have secured minimum 60% marks in BE/ B. Tech in Mechanical/ Production Engineering. Should have minimum 2 years post qualification experience in mechanical maintenance activities in steel/ metallurgical process industry
Electrical : Should have secured minimum 60% marks in BE/ B. Tech in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering. Should have minimum 2 years post qualification experience in electrical maintenance activities in steel/ metallurgical process industry.
Refractory Maintenance : Should have secured minimum 60% marks in BE/ B. Tech in Ceramic
Engineering. Should have minimum 2 years post qualification experience of working in refractory area in a manufacturing / steel plant.
IT- Network Administrator : Should have secured minimum 60% marks in BE/ B. Tech in Computer
Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication Engineering. Should have minimum 2 years post qualification experience in Network Administration. Possessing CCNA Certification is compulsory
Materials Management : Should have secured minimum 60% marks in BE/ B.Tech and MBA preferably in Materials Management / PG Diploma in Materials Management. Degree in Law
preferred. Should have minimum 2 years post qualification experience in relevant area. Candidates with experience of ERP environment in Materials Management will be preferred
How to apply :
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the MIDHANI URL: https://www.midhani-india.in -> careers -> E-Recruitment
The website will be kept open between 1000 Hrs. on 10 Sep 2025 till 1700 Hrs. on 24 Sep 2025 for this purpose.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here