Meghalaya Jobs NHM Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various healthcare based positions or jobs in NHM Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

National Health Mission (NHM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of State DRBT Coordinator and Field Engineer in 2025.

Name of post : State DRBT Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : As per NHM norms

Essential Qualification : MBBS from any Medical institution recognized by the Medical Council of India

Name of post : Field Engineer (Civil) under PM-ABHIM

No. of posts : 2

Salary : As per NHM norms

Essential Qualification :

1. Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution.

2. Atleast (1-2) years of experience in preparing estimates, maintaining measurement books, billing, civil works related reporting, Microsoft & Google suites, etc.

3. Good knowledge of billing process, measurement books, site measurement, etc. Experience in monitoring, inspection, and site management.

4. Fluent in English and local languages (Khasi, Jaintia and Garo).

5. Good command of Computer Programs and Applications including civil engineering related softwares. Proficient in Microsoft Office suite.

6. Willingness to travel and stay frequently to the project sites and villages

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on or before 5:00 pm of 5 September,2025 by mandatorily filling the Google forms as per link mentioned below-

State DRBT Coordinator: https://forms.gle/PqbtBfQh6FxKszx58

Field Engineer (Civil): https://forms.gle/w6H8T7RUuS1YztiN6

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here