Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Technical Support III on contractual basis under ICMR funded project enitled “Development of Al Image Binary Classification Algorithm and Validation of Bioimpedance Device to Classify Oral Lesions.”

Name of post : Project Technical Support III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

BSc in Life Sciences (Biotechnology, Zoology, Biochemistry, Bioinformatics) or equivalent degree with 3 years experience

Or

MSc in Life Sciences Biotechnology, Zoology, Biochemistry, Bioinformatics or equivalent degree

with one year relevant experience

Desirable : Experience in working in health care/community/field survey with working knowledge of computer and data entry.

Job specification:

i. Carrying out activity related to the collection of samples, labeling the slides, staining, completion of patient response form and consent.

ii. The technician is also responsible to collect the slides after reporting by the pathologists and ship it to ICMR-NIRRDS

iii. Coordinate with Institute/other centres for sample collection and assist the PI in review of data and preparation of reports and other work as assigned by the PI

Monthly Salary : Rs.28000/- + HRA as admissible

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 23rd September 2025 from 9:30 AM onwards. The venue is in Department of Pathology, First Floor, Undergraduate Medical College Building, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong

How to apply :

Candidates are required to bring all the required documents (Original + self attested photocopy- one) and one recent passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here