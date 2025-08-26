Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Clinical Research Coordinator on contractual basis in 2025 under the project “Out of Pocket Expenditure (OOPE) for Esophageal cancer treatment: A multicentric study in Northeast India”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Clinical Research Coordinator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelors in Life Science

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Mandatory: 1 year research experience

Monthly Salary : Rs. 18000/-

Age Limit : 28 years

Also Read : 10 reasons to offer laddoos to Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Job Roles :

1. Required to coordinate with the funding agency /other centers selected under this project

2. Collecting and analyzing data obtained from research

3. Adhering to research regulatory standards

4. Report compilation

5. To collect data from Civil Hospital, Shillong also

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online in the mentioned Google form link https://forms.gle/dgMY97syQLaSzqmk6

Last date for submission of forms will be on the 2nd September 2025 (11:59 P.M)

Shortlisted candidates will be intimated through NEIGRIHMS website (or by email) prior to interview date. Only shortlisted candidates should come for interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here