Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEHU Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment in 2025 to the posts or jobs of Project Assistant for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) sponsored research project titled “Early stage Identification of Red Spider Mite (Oligonychus coffeae) attack in Tea gardens of North Eastern States of India using ASIC based Detector and possible dispersal using electronic repellent.” The above posts are purely temporary and also co-terminus with the project.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable Qualification and Experience: Knowledge in VLSI EDA tools

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA per month

Also Read : Do you know about this unique Ganesha temple in the world?

How to apply :

Interested candidates should fill their academic and also personal details in the prescribed application format as enclosed below. The soft copy of the application should be submitted to the email id psarkar@nehu.ac.in on or before 20th September 2025 positively. Only the shortlisted candidates will be informed by E-mail/Phone.

Short listed candidates must carry a set of self attested photocopies of documents (testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc.) along with originals also for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here