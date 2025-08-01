Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Meghalayan Age Limited Meghalaya.

Meghalayan Age Limited Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Communications Coordinator on a contractual basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Communications Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Marketing, Journalism, or any related field preferred

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Emoluments : Rs. 22,100/- per month

Age Limit: Up to 35 years

Desirable :

1. Preferably at least 6 months or 1 year in Communications/Social Media related works

2. Knowledge in content writing and proofreading

3. Basic knowledge in graphic designing and video editing

4. Basic Photography & Videography skills

5. Excellent English – written and oral communication skills.

6. Strong organizational skills and the ability to meet strict deadlines

7. Familiarity with SEO requirements.

8. Strong interpersonal skills and ability to establish working relations with various team members.

9. Willingness to travel and experience destinations firsthand.

Also Read : 10 famous Shiva temples of North East India

How to apply :

Applications must be submitted via the following Google Form: https://forms.gle/wduWrPQk3e92rmGs5

Candidate must upload along with the Application Form, recent passport size photograph, and self-attested copies of the following documents-

1. Updated Resume

2. Educational qualifications certificates

3. Proof of Experience or Experience Certificates

4. Latest salary slips or proof ofsalary from the current or previous organizations (if any)

5. Additional or technical qualifications certificates (if any)

6. Identity Proof (PAN Card or Aadhar Card)

Last Date for submission of application is 14th August 2025 up to 05:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here