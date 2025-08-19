Manipur Jobs NIT Manipur Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Manipur in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a purely time-bound sponsored research project funded by the Aeronautics Research and Development Board (AR&DB), DRDO, in the Department of Mechanical Engineering in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development and testing of a novel technique for identification of unbalance,

misalignment, active magnetic bearing parameters in a magnetically levitated rotor system

Essential Qualification :

Candidates should have a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering/ Aerospace Engineering/Mechatronics Engineering or a relevant field with a minimum 70% marks or 7.5 CPI/CCPA.

Or

M. Tech/M. E. in Mechanical Engineering/Aerospace Engineering/Mechatronics Engineering/ Applied Mechanics/Control Systems or Instrumentation Engineering (especially for active magnetic

bearing design, control and parameter estimation) or a relevant field with minimum 60% marks or 6.5 CPI/CGPA

Desirable Qualification : Knowledge in the relevant field in experiments, Simulink, MATLAB etc.

will be useful.

Age : The upper age limit is 35 years at the time of interview. (Age relaxation for SC/ST / OBC/ PH/ Female Candidates, if applicable, should be as per GOI rules)

Fellowship :

JRF @ Rs.37,000/- + Applicable HRA per month for 1st and 2nd years and

SRF @ Rs. 42,000/-+ Applicable HRA per month for 3rd year

How to apply :

The duly filled application form with scanned copies of the relevant documents/mark sheets should be emailed to Dr. Prabhat Kumar, Assistant Professor & HOD (ME) at prabhat.kumar@nitmanipur.ac.in with the subject “JRF Position, AR&DB, DRDO in the Department of Mechanical Engineering”

Last date of application form submission: 5th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here