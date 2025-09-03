Applications are invited for recruitment of 192 vacant positions or career in LIC HFL in 2025.

LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices in 2025. LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL), founded in 1989, has been a pioneer in making home ownership accessible across India. It offer long-term finance for purchasing or building homes, and support for business or personal needs through property-backed loans. It empower professionals to set up clinics or offices and provide funding for builders shaping residential spaces. Listed on the NSE and BSE since 1994, LIC HFL stands strong on a legacy of trust, having enabled over 25 lakh families to find their dream homes. With a robust network and deep industry expertise, it is more than just a housing finance company and are partners in realizing home ownership dreams.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 192

Qualification : Should have completed graduation in any stream as on 01-September-2025 but not before 01-September-2021

Age : 20 to 25 years as on 1st September 2025

Monthly Stipend : Rs. 12,000/-

How to apply :

Candidates should first, mandatorily register themselves, if eligible, on the apprenticeship

portal of Government of India viz NATS portal https://nats.education.gov.in from 02-September-2025 to 22-September-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here