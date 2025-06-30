Applications are invited for recruitment of 143 vacant positions or career in Jamia Millia Islamia in 2025.

Jamia Millia Islamia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to of 143 vacant non-teaching posts or career on direct recruitment basis in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Pay Level – 12 (Pay Range: Rs. 78,800 — 2,09,200) Plus Allowances

Qualifications :

Essential :

i. Master’s Degree from a recognized University / College with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

ii. Five years of experience as Assistant Registrar working on regular basis in the Pay Level 10 and above in any Central / State Govt. / University / PSU and other Central or State Autonomous Institution.

Desirable:

i. The applicant should have worked in various sections of a Central / State Govt. / University / PSU and other Central or State Autonomous Institution.

ii. Knowledge of Hindi and Urdu.

Age Limit: 50 years

Name of post : Section Officer

No. of posts : 9

Pay : Pay Level – 7 (Pay Range: Rs. 44,900 — 1,42,400) Plus Allowances

Qualifications :

Essential :

i. A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised Institute/ University.

ii. Three Years’ Experience as Assistant in the Level 6 or eight years as UDC in Level 4 in any Central / State Govt. / University / PSU and other Central or State Autonomous Institutions.

iii. Proficiency in Computer Operation, noting and drafting.

Desirable:- Knowledge of Hindi and Urdu.

Age Limit: 40 years

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 12

Pay : Pay Level – 6 (Pay Range: Rs. 35,400 — 1,12,400) Plus Allowances

Qualifications :

Essential :

i. Bachelor Degree from a recognized University / Institution.

ii. Three years of experience as UDC or equivalent in the Level 4 OR Eight years as LDC in Level 2 in Central/State Government/University/PSU and other Central/ State Autonomous Bodies.

iii. Proficiency in Typing, Computer applications, noting and drafting.

Desirable: Knowledge of Hindi and Urdu.

Age Limit: 40 years

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

No. of posts : 60

Pay : Pay Level – 2 (Pay Range: Rs. 19,900 — 63,200) Plus Allowances

Qualifications :

i. A Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized Institute/ University.

ii. English Typing @ 35 wpm

iii. Proficiency in Computer Operations.

Desirable: Knowledge of Hindi and Urdu.

Age Limit: 40 years

Name of post : Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 60

Pay : Pay Level – 1 (Pay Range: Rs. 18,000 — 56,900) Plus Allowances

Qualifications :

Essential : 10th pass from a recognized Board or ITI pass

Desirable: Knowledge of Hindi and Urdu.

Age Limit: 40 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed form along with relevant documents to the Recruitment & Promotion (Non-Teaching) Section, 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Maulana Mohamed Ali Jauhar Marg, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi-110025 latest by 31.07.2025

during any working days from Monday to Friday between 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM with Lunch break from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM.

Application Fees :

Group A positions (Pay Level 10 and above) :

UR / OBC : Rs. 1000/-

SC / ST : Rs. 500/-

PwBD : NIL

Group B & C positions (Pay Level 7 and above) :

UR / OBC : Rs. 700/-

SC / ST : Rs. 350/-

PwBD : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here