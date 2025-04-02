Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or career in ISRO in 2025.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistants, Drivers and Cooks in Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Thiruvananthapuram in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant (Rajbhasha)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

1. Graduation with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale as declared by any recognised University. The candidate should have completed Graduation within the duration of the course as prescribed by the University.

2. Hindi Typewriting speed @25 words per minute on computer

3. Proficiency in the use of Computers.

Desirable qualification: Knowledge of English Typewriting

Name of post : Light Vehicle Driver-A

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification :

1. Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std.

2. Must possess valid LVD license.

3. 3 years’ experience as Light Vehicle Driver.

Name of post : Heavy Vehicle Driver-A

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification :

1. Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std

2. Must possess valid HVD license.

3. Must possess valid Public Service Badge.

4. 5 years’ experience out of which minimum 3 years as Heavy Vehicle Driver and the balance period driving experience of light motor vehicle.

Name of post : Fireman-A

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

1. SSLC/SSC Pass.

2. Should satisfy the prescribed Physical Fitness & Physical Efficiency Test Standards

Name of post : Cook

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. SSLC/SSC Pass.

2. Five year experience in similar capacity (as Cook) in a well established Hotel/Canteen.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.vssc.gov.in/DetailedAdvt332.html

Last date for submission of online applications is 15th April 2025 up to 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here