Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or career in ISRO in 2024.

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Accounts Officer (Finance) in Department of Space in Bengaluru in 2024.

Name of post : Accounts Officer (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Central Services Group-A Officers working in Central Government Ministries / Departments –

(a) Holding analogous posts on regular basis; or

(b) With 05 years of service rendered after appointment to the post on regular basis in Pay Level 10.

The candidates should have the following qualifications-

Essential qualification: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Indian University/ Institution;

Desirable qualification:

(i) A pass m Subordinate Accounts Service Examination conducted by any one of the organized Accounts Departments of the Central Government;

(or)

(ii) Successful completion of relevant training in Accounts / Budget / Financial Accounting procedures etc. conducted by Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) or any other

recognized institute.

Job Roles : Scrutiny of financial proposals (such as Budget, Projects, Civil Works, Manpower,

purchase of stores and equipment, engineering contracts, global tenders etc.) received from the Department and rendering financial advice on matters (including matters relating to Service

Rules) referred to the Joint Secretary (Finance) Office.

Age Limit : The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall not exceed 56 years as on

the closing date of receipt of applications

How to apply :

The applications of willing and eligible officers in the prescribed proforma along with the following documents received through proper channel only will be considered:

(i) Bio-data in the proforma at Annexure-11 duly filled and signed by the candidate, along with attested copies of relevant educational / training certificates, and forwarded through proper channel duly signed certificate of cadre controlling authority;

(ii) Attested copies of APARs for the preceding 5 years;

(iii) Cadre Clearance;

(iv) Clearance from vigilance and disciplinary angle;

(v) Statement giving details of major or minor penalties, if any, imposed on the officer during the last ten years;

(vi) Certificate that in the event of selection, the Officer would be relieved to join the duties of the post;

(vii) Certificate of Head of Office/Forwarding Authority as in Annexure-III.

The applications must reach the Officer on Special Duty (Personnel), Department of Space, Antariksh Bhavan, New BEL Road, Bangalore- 560 094.

Last date for receipt of applications is 24th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here