Applications are invited for recruitment of 63 vacant positions or career in IREDA in 2025.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Executives in various disciplines in 2025. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) is a ‘Navratna’, Schedule A’ category CPSE, 75 % owned by Government of India, under the administrative control of Ministry

of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA Plays a major role in GOI’s initiatives for promotion & development of Renewable Energy sector. IREDA is India’s largest pure-play green financing

NBFC engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation. IREDA

has an authorised capital of Rs. 6000.00 Crores and paid-up equity of Rs 2687.76 Crores as on date. In 2023, Reserve Bank of India granted “Infrastructure Finance Company” status to IREDA.

The Company made remarkable stock market debut in 2023. IREDA bags the highest credit rating of AAA (Stable) from multiple agencies including CARE, ICRA Ltd, India Ratings& Research,

ACUITE etc. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Company, “IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC Limited”, in GIFT City, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat for Foreign Currency

financing. The Company has its Registered and also Corporate Offices in New Delhi and Branch Offices at different cities across the country.

Name of post : Executives

No. of posts : 63

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of IREDA

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ireda.in/

Last date of on-line submission of application and on-line payment of application fees is 7th February 2025 ( Friday) up to 17.00 Hrs

Application Fees :

Applicants must pay the application fee of Rs.1000/- through on-line mode only and no other means/mode of payment of fee is acceptable. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Internal candidates gets exemption from payment of application fee. Fee paid through Net Banking/ Credit Card / Debit Card shall attract charges also as made applicable by the Gateway Service Provider. Fee once paid will altogether not be refunded under any circumstances except in the case of duplicate payments. Applicants are advised to complete the Transaction (Payment of Application Fee) altogether before the closure of the Application window to avoid “ Non-Submission of Application”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here