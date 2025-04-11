Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in IRCON in 2025.

IRCON International Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Manager and Assistant Manager in Company Affairs discipline in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Manager/ Company Affairs

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Fellow/Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI). Additional Qualification of LLB from reputed university will be preferred

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience : 5 years, and

a) If working in PSU/Central Govt./State Govt./Railways:

Presently working in a scale of Rs. 60000–180000 (IDA) / Level 9 (CDA)

Or

working for 2 years in a scale of Rs. 50000-160000 (IDA) / Level 7 (CDA)

b) If working in Public Sector Bank/Other Government organization where CDA/IDA pay scale is not followed:

CTC: Presently drawing CTC of not less than 16 Lacs per annum supported by Form 16/Earning

Card/Salary Slip/Appraisal letter or any other suitable document.

c) If working in Private Sector Organization or on consolidated pay in PSU/Govt. Organization:

Presently working or worked in a Private Sector (Public Limited Company only) having paid up

share capital of Rs. 10 Crore or more or Turnover of Rs. 500 crores or more in any of the last three

financial years viz. 2021-22, 2022-23 & 2023-24 (Kindly attach documentary proof thereof). Candidate having experience in a listed company will be preferred.

Name of post : Assistant Manager/ Company Affairs

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Fellow/Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Additional Qualification of LLB from reputed university will be preferred

Experience : Candidate having excellent knowledge of Company Law and its application including Secretarial Standards, good grasp of applicable laws to a Company so as to report to BoD periodically, very good communication capability especially in drafting with power to grasp and express the content succinctly, up-to-date on new developments in the areas of work of a CS will be preferred. Candidate having experience in Listed Company will be preferred. Candidate must be proficient in working in Computer

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application neatly typed on A-4 size paper in the prescribed format to Joint General Manager/ HRM, IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110017

The applications should be accompanied with the copy of following documents:

i. Matriculation certificate for DOB proof.

ii. All certificates and marksheets of Essential Qualification and other qualifications, if any. UR/OBC SC/ST/EWS/PWD/Ex- Serviceman Rs 1000/- Nil

iii. Experience certificates for previous organization and current organization clearly indicating the length and line of experience and pay scale as per eligibility conditions.

iv. Preferably NOC/Forwarding of application through proper channel of the present organization. (Please refer clause A-2 of this Advertisement)

v. Community certificate/Ex-Serviceman certificate/J&K certificate/PwD certificate (for age relaxation), if applicable.

vi. Proof of paid up share capital/turnover, if applicable as mentioned in eligibility criteria.

vii. Proof of Pay scale/CTC as applicable in the eligibility criteria.

viii. Valid ID proof (PAN/Driving License/Voter id card/Aadhar).

Application duly signed by candidate, with passport size photograph affixed & accompanied by copy of above said documents must be sent in a sealed envelope super scribing: Application for regular post vide Advt. No. 07/2025.

Last Date of receipt of applications along with all requisite documents in Ircon’s Corporate

Office, New Delhi is 02.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here