Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in IPA in 2025.

Indian Ports Association (IPA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Executives in the Medical Discipline through direct recruitment in 2025. Indian Ports Association (IPA) was constituted in 1966 under Societies Registration Act, primarily with the idea of fostering growth and development of all Major Ports which are under the supervisory control of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Over the years, IPA has consolidated its activities and grown strength by strength and considered to be a think tank for the Major Ports with the ultimate goal of integrating the maritime sector.

Name of post : Medical Officer Class-I

No. of posts : 13

Essential Qualification :

(1) Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from a recognised university or institution.

(2) One year experience in a hospital , after completion of internship of one year

Desirable : Post Graduate Medical Degree from a recognised university or institution

Selection Procedure :

Candidates must appear for an online examination of 100 marks. The online test will be conducted in English. Each incorrect answer will carry a negative marking of 1/4th marks allotted to that question. To qualify for shortlisting, candidates must achieve minimum overall marks as follows:

a) General Category: 40%

b) OBC: 35%

c) SC/ST and PwBD: 30%

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ipa.nic.in/

On line Registration & Fee Payment- Start date : 06.02.2025

Online Registration & Fee Payment-Closing date : 28.02.2025

Application Fees :

Unreserved (UR) candidates : Rs. 400

Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) : Rs. 300

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Women candidates : Rs. 200

Ex-Servicemen and PwBD : No fee

Candidates are responsible for any additional bank transaction or payment gateway charges and

Taxes.

Fees once paid are non-refundable and non-transferable to other examinations or selections.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here