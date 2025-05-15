Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in IOCL in 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Associates in Mission Innovation (MI), Department of Biotechnology (DBT) sanctioned research project titled as “Bio-chemical and technological innovations to develop high value ‘green’ chemicals from 2G lignin and improve biorefinery sustainability” at IndianOil R&D Centre, Sector 13, Faridabad, Haryana in 2025. The positions are purely temporary and co-terminus with the project/scheme. The initial appointment will be for one year or till the tenability of the project/scheme whichever is earlier. Indian Oil is a leading force in the global energy sector. As a diversified and integrated energy major, Indian Oil spans across oil, gas, petrochemicals, and alternative energy sources. The world of Indian Oil is marked by exceptional talent, cutting-edge technologies, and also pioneering R&D. Renowned for its adherence to best practices, commitment to quality, and transparency, Indian Oil excels in harnessing energy responsibly and delivering it to consumers with remarkable affordability. In the realm of energy, Indian Oil represents a blend of innovation, integrity, and excellence.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification:

Ph.D. in Chemistry/Organic Chemistry/In-organic Chemistry/Analytical Chemistry/ Physical Chemistry. Background and also experience in Chemical catalysis of lignin to produce biofuels, biochemicals, bioproducts and energy research will be preferred. Qualification should have been obtained only through regular course (not through distance mode or part time) and from recognized university/institute. Candidates with awarded degree will only be considered.

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 40 years as on the last date of application.

Emoluments: As per DBT/DST norms and also the available sanctioned research project grant.

How to apply :

All applicants should send the detailed CV altogether to satlewala@indianoil.in. Last date of receipt of applications is 30th May 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here