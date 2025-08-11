Applications are invited for recruitment of 750 vacant positions or jobs in Indian Overseas Bank in 2025.

Indian Overseas Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 750

Qualification :

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University thar got recognition from the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualifications recognizable as such by the Central Government.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age : Minimum 20 years and Maximum 28 years as on cut-off date viz. 01.08.2025 for General Category and EWS Candidates, the Date of Birth should fall between 01.08.1997 and 01.08.2005 wherein both the dates are inclusive.

Also Read :

Selection Procedure :

Selection is on the basis of an Online Examination & test of local language wherever

applicable and personal interaction if any as per the Bank.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online only up to 20.08.2025 on www.bfsissc.com and no other mode of application is acceptable

Application Fees :

PwBD : Rs.400/- plus GST (18%) = Rs.472/-

Female / SC / ST : Rs.600/- plus GST (18%) = Rs.708/-

GEN / OBC / EWS : Rs.800/- plus GST (18%) = Rs.944/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here