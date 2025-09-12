Applications are invited for recruitment of 127 vacant positions or career in Indian Overseas Bank in 2025.

Indian Overseas Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialist Officers in 2025. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) came into being on 10th February 1937. Shri. M.Ct.M. Chidambaram Chettyar, a pioneer in many fields is the founder of Indian Overseas Bank. The Bank came up the main objective of specializing in foreign exchange business in banking to take the Bank across the globe. IOB started business simultaneously – at Karaikudi, Chennai and Rangoon in Burma (presently Myanmar) followed by a branch in Penang, Malaysia. At the dawn of Independence IOB had 38 branches in India and 7 branches abroad -and Deposits stood at Rs.6.64 Crores and Advances at Rs.3.23 Crores at that time. IOB was one of the 14 major banks that saw nationalization in 1969. On the eve of Nationalization in 1969, IOB had 195 branches in India with aggregate deposits of Rs.67.70 Cr. and Advances of Rs.44.90 Cr.

Name of post : Specialist Officers

No. of posts : 127

Eligibility Criteria : As per Indian Overseas Bank norms

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply online by visiting the website www.iob.in.

They can apply online from 12.09.2025 to 03.10.2025.

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) : INR 175/- inclusive of GST

For all others (Including OBC & EWS) : INR 1000/- inclusive of GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here