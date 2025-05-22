Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Indian Bank in 2025.

Indian Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultant for Compliance Department on Contractual Basis.

Name of post : Consultant for Compliance Department

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from Institute / University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.

Desirable Qualification : Post Graduate degree or Professional certification in Finance / Risk management /Legal etc

Experience :

The candidate should have an overall experience of at least 15 years in the banking or financial services, out of which minimum 5 years shall be in the Audit/ Finance / Compliance / Legal / Risk Management functions. Atleast one assignment not below the rank of General Manager or equivalent in Public Sector Bank/ Private Sector Banks. Candidate should have good understanding of industry and risk management, knowledge of regulations, legal framework and sensitivity to supervisors’ expectations

Maximum age : 65 years (inclusive of all relaxations)

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be by way of (1) Scrutiny of applications by Screening Committee and (2) Interview of shortlisted candidates by Selection Committee. In case no of applicants is substantially large, Written Test / Group Discussion / Preliminary interview process or a combination of aforementioned suitable processes may be adopted.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications complete in all respects as per the prescribed format (Annexure A) along with copies of all the credentials as enumerated in Clause 2 below in a closed envelope super scribed “Application for the post of Consultant for Compliance Department on

Contractual Basis – 2025” to the following address: Chief General Manager (CDO & CLO), Indian Bank, Corporate Office, HRM Department, Recruitment Section 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai, Pin – 600 014, Tamil Nadu

All eligible and interested candidates should apply in the prescribed application format to reach

the address cited above on or before 31.05.2025. Any application received after the due date will

be summarily rejected. Applicants may also send an advance signed and scanned copy of application to the email ID: cohrmrecruitment@indianbank.co.in.

Application fees:

Rs. 100 /- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates

Rs. 1000 /- (inclusive of GST)) for all other candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here