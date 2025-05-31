Applications are invited for recruitment of various non teaching positions or jobs in IIPE in 2025.

Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Chief Engineer and Deputy Registrar in 2025.

Name of post : Chief Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level 13A

Qualification :

Essential:

(i) Masters’ degree or equivalent in Engineering (Electrical / Civil Engineering) from a recognized University / Institute with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree with at least 15 years relevant experience out of which at least 03 years of regular service in Pay Level 13 at the level of Superintendent Engineer and at least 08 years in the Pay Level 12 as Executive Engineer.

(OR)

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in the Engineering (Electrical / Civil Engineering) from a recognized University / Institute with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree with at least 15 years relevant experience out of which at least 05 years of regular service in Pay Level 13 at the level of Superintending Engineer and at least 10 years in Pay Level 12 as Executive Engineer.

(ii) Experience in handling construction and construction management related software, like Computer Aided Design (CAD) etc.

Desirable:

(i) Experience in the line of coordination & supervision of construction and maintenance of civil works in Public.

(ii) Knowledge of Estate matters & public premises act/ rules.

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level 12

Qualification :

Essential:

(i) Master’s Degree or equivalent in any discipline with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

(ii) At least 09 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Pay Level 10 and above with experience in educational administration.

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and / or other institutions of higher education.

OR

05 years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or an equivalent post in the Pay Level 10 and above.

Desirable:

(iii) A Degree in Law / Management / Engineering / CA / CS / ICWA from a recognised University / Institute.

(iv) Experience in educational administration/ establishment matters/ stores & purchases/ financial and personnel management and capacity to lead the administration in a residential institution.

How to apply :

Candidates must submit ONLINE applications only.

Online mode of applications can be accessed through the link: https://ntsrecruitment.iipe.ac.in.

The last date of closing online application is 20th June, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here