Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultant in the Discipline of Public Administration in the School of Social Sciences (SOSS) in 2025. IGNOU proudly stands as the No. 1 Open University in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and the first Open University to receive the prestigious A++ accreditation from NAAC, these are recognitions of its excellence in the open, distance and online learning system. With over 69 Regional Centres, 2,000+ Learner Support Centres pan-India, and 25 Overseas Study Centres in 15 countries, IGNOU reaches the remotest corners of India and serves diverse learners, including marginalized communities, persons with disabilities, and international students. As a torchbearer of innovation, IGNOU integrates technology with education through initiatives like MOOCs on SWAYAM, SWAYAM PRABHA channels, and e-Gyankosh, ensuring quality education is both accessible and affordable. With 325 programmes, including Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) and skill-based courses, the University continues to align with the National Education Policy 2020 to meet emerging educational and professional needs. IGNOU offers 45 online academic programmes through its own Learning Management System (LMS).

Name of post : Consultant (Public Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Pay : Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 60,000

Qualification & Experience :

i. Ph.D in Public Administration

ii. Master’s Degree in Public Administration. The minimum score is 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/OBC without creamy layer/ differently – abled).

iii. Teaching/Research experience of a minimum of two years in course development in the Open University system.

Job Profile:

The nature of work would involve activities pertaining to the development of academic programmes in the Public Administration discipline offered by the University. The job would entail writing, vetting and editing of course material (both in English and Hindi) and assisting the Faculty in day to day activities relating to course development and preparation of audio and video programmes (both in English and Hindi).

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with the soft copy of the Curriculum Vitae.

They can send it by e-mail to directorsoss@ignou.ac.in with cc to alkadhameja@ignou.ac.in.

Last date for submission of applications is 8th May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here