Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in IDBI Bank in 2025.

IDBI Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Part time Bank’s Medical Officer (BMO) purely on contract basis, with fixed hourly remuneration for its Corporate Office/Zonal office/Staff Quarters in 2025.

Name of post : Bank’s Medical Officer (BMO)

No. of posts : 3

Basic Qualification :

MBBS/MD from any recognized University/College approved by Medical Council of India in Allopathic system of medicine. Applicant having MD – Medicine qualifications would also be preferred.

Experience :

i) Those having MBBS Degree: Minimum 5 years’ experience as General Practitioner reckoned as on date of eligibility (01.01.2025) from the date of registration with the Medical Council of India, National Medical Commission or State Medical Council. (Experience gained during internship also will not be counted for eligibility).

ii) Those having Post Graduate Degree: Minimum 3 Years’ experience as General Practitioner reckoned as on date of eligibility (01.01.2025) from the date of registration with the Medical

Council of India, National Medical Commission or State Medical Council. (Experience gained

during internship will not be counted for eligibility)

Age : Should not be more than 67 years altogether as on January 01, 2025

How to apply :

Candidates may send his/her biodata (Please do not attach copies of any qualification/experience certificates-the same to be submitted at the time of joining) in the attached format given as Appendix by ordinary post so as to reach us on or before 6:00 PM of January 22, 2025 super scribing the envelope “Application for the post of Bank Medical Officer on Purely Contract Basis” to the Deputy General Manager, HR – Recruitment, IDBI Bank, IDBI Tower, WTC Complex, Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400005. Application not containing above information altogether as per format is liable to be rejected

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here