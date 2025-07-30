Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in ICMR NIIH in 2025.

ICMR- National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR-NIIH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs in Group- B and Group-C categories on regular basis in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 6 of 7th CPC (Rs.35400 – 112400)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years i.e. Age must be between 18 to 30 years

Qualification & Experience :

i. Minimum 03 years Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a Recognized University/ Institution.

ii. Working Knowledge of Computer (MS Office/ Power Point).

Name of post : Upper Division Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 4 of 7th CPC (Rs.25500 – 81100)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years i.e. Age must be between 18 to 27 years

Qualification & Experience :

i. Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

ii. Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (correspond to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Pay Matrix Level: Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 2 of 7th CPC (Rs.19900 – 63200)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years i.e. Age must be between 18 to 27 years

Qualification & Experience :

i. 12th class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University

ii. Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (correspond to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Name of post : Personal Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Matrix Level: Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 6 of 7th CPC (Rs.35400 – 112400)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years i.e. Age must be between 18 to 30 years

Qualification & Experience :

i. Minimum three years Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University / Institute with computer literacy;

ii. 120 w.p.m speed in short hand (English or Hindi).

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 6 of 7th CPC (Rs.35400 – 112400)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years i.e. Age must be between 18 to 30 years

Qualification & Experience : 1st class three year Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences / Biotechnology from a recognized University

Name of post : Technician-I

No. of posts : 4

Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 2 of 7th CPC (Rs.19900 – 63200)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years i.e. Age must be from 18 to 28 years

Qualification & Experience : 12th or Intermediate pass in Science subject with 55% marks from a Govt. recognized Board and at least one year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) from govt. recognized Institution

Name of post : Lab Attendant-I

No. of posts : 1

Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 1 of 7th CPC (Rs.18000 – 56900)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 25 years i.e. Age must be from 18 to 25 years

Qualification & Experience : 10th pass with 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board plus one year working experience in a govt. recognized / approved / registered Lab in respective field or trade certificate issued by govt agencies

How to apply :

Candidates should apply only by online mode through website Link https://joinicmr.in

Last date for online registration & submission of online applications is 14.08.2025 (Closing at 23.59 hrs)

Application Fees :

UR/OBC/EWS : Rs. 2000/-

Women : Rs. 1600/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here