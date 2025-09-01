Applications are invited for recruitment of over 13000 vacant positions or career under IBPS RRB in 2025.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks ( IBPS RRB) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Office Assistants (Multipurpose) Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager)

No. of posts : 13217

Eligibility Criteria :

Office Assistants (Multipurpose) : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy; Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) :

Information Technology Officer : Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. One year (in the relevant field)

Chartered Accountant : Certified Associate from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. One Year as a Chartered Accountant

Law Officer : Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period of not less than two years

Treasury Manager : Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution. One Year (in the relevant field)

Marketing Officer : MBA in Marketing from a recognized university. One Year (in the relevant field)

Agricultural Officer : Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate Two Years (in the relevant field)

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture,

Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Minimum 5 years’ experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ibps.in/ from 01.09.2025 to 21.09.2025

Application Fees :

Officer (Scale I, II & III) :

Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD candidates.

Rs.850/- (Inclusive of GST) for all others

Office Assistants (Multipurpose) :

Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD/ ESM /DESM candidates.

Rs.850/- (Inclusive of GST) for all others

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here