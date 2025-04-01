IBPS Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs under IBPS in 2025.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor, Data Analyst and Deputy General Manager (Financial & Allied Services) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : A Ph.D. or equivalent degree in the following discipline with at least 55% marks in Post-graduation Discipline: Industrial Psychology / Organisational Psychology / Educational

Measurement / Psychological Measurement / Psychometrics

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification and Ph. D related to Educational /Employment Testing / Technology in Assessment and related fields will be given preference

Experience : Minimum Twelve years post qualification (after Ph.D.) experience in Teaching /

Research and / or Industrial / Professional experience of which at least three years should be at the level of Associate Professor (or equivalent) at an institution of repute or equivalent Industry/ professional Experience.

Name of post : Data Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : B.E/B. Tech/ M.E/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Electronics and Communications/ Machine Learning and AI / M.Sc. (Maths / Statistics / Economics/ IT) / MCA with min 60% marks

Desirable: Diploma / PG Diploma in Data Sciences. Following additional qualifications shall be

preferred-

(a) MBA/PGDM from Indian/foreign recognized university;

(b) Professional Certification such as FRM, PRM, CFA.

Experience : Minimum 3 years’ post qualification work experience as Data Analyst in Public sector Banks /Corporates/ Financial Institutions/ NBFCs/ PSUs/IT Companies

Name of post : Deputy General Manager -Financial & Allied Services (On

Contract)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Com/M.Com from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of

India with any of the qualifications of MBA (Finance) /CA/CAIIB

Experience : The incumbent should be an officer who is in service or who have retired on attaining

superannuation / voluntary retired, retired under SBP VRS, released under Exit Option scheme

or left the service otherwise before superannuation, from the Scheduled Commercial Bank or the

Central/State Government or a Public Sector Undertaking or Autonomous/ regulatory body or

Educational Institution, with 20 to 25 years of experience in handling Finance, Accounts, Taxation,

Internal Audit, Budget preparation, Recovery, Investment, purchase, etc.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/ibpsdgmmar25/ from 1st April 2025 to 21st April 2025

Application Fees : Rs. 1000/- for each candidate.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1 , Link 2